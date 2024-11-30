Left Menu

Airlines' Handling of Musical Instruments Sparks Outcry Among Indian Artists

Indian musicians express growing concern over Air India's rule requiring large musical instruments to be checked in or placed on extra seats. Artistes reveal frequent mishandling of instruments across airlines, leading to damage or loss. This has led to calls for better treatment and policies regarding musical instruments.

Indian musicians are voicing unease over Air India's rule mandating that large musical instruments either be checked in or transported on extra seats, raising alarms about the broader industry issue of baggage mishandling.

Prominent artists like Zubin Balaporia have publicly criticized Air India's policy, suggesting it stifles cultural promotion. Balaporia's concerns are echoed by other musicians who claim damage or loss of instruments during air travel has become commonplace, attributing it to reckless baggage handling.

Through platforms like Facebook and Instagram, musicians such as Selvaganesh and Benny Dayal have spotlighted baggage mishandling across various airlines, not just Air India. They call for policies reminiscent of those that once offered exceptions for renowned figures like Pandit Ravi Shankar. Despite protests, airline policies largely remain unchanged, leading to calls for urgent reforms.

