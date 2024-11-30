Ajay Devgn's 'Azaad': A Bold New Adventure Awaits

The much-anticipated film 'Azaad,' produced by renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, is slated for a release date of January 17, 2025. This period drama signifies an exciting entry into the film industry for Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and actor Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for his work on 'Kai Po Che!', the movie is being produced under the banners of Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film promises to blend historical drama with thrilling narrative elements.

Also featuring Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra, 'Azaad' is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and star-studded lineup. Devgn shared the film's release announcement with his followers on social media, building anticipation among fans.

