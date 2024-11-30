Rajadhiraaj Mesmerizes Delhi: A Spectacular Musical Journey

The theatrical sensation 'Rajadhiraaj: Love.Life.Leela', which garnered applause in Mumbai, has now captivated audiences in Delhi. The show, depicting Lord Krishna's journey, attracted Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Kapoor expressed, "Witnessing it in Delhi was a great opportunity; it's an inspiring portrayal."

The musical, boasting over 100 performers, is penned by Prasoon Joshi and directed by Shruti Sharma. The production combines live singing, stunning visuals, and costumes by Neeta Lulla, with a soundtrack from composers Sachin-Jigar, to narrate Krishna's life from Vraj to Dwarka. Pednekar lauded the performance as an "incredible experience."

The opening night at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium received an enthusiastic reception from an audience filled with influential figures and Bollywood stars. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani and visionary Dhanraj Nathwani presented this cultural masterpiece, promising to enthrall Delhi audiences until December 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)