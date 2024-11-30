Left Menu

Rajadhiraaj Mesmerizes Delhi: A Spectacular Musical Journey

Following a successful run in Mumbai, the grand musical, 'Rajadhiraaj,' captivated audiences in Delhi. Directed by Shruti Sharma and written by Prasoon Joshi, it features over 100 performers and renowned Bollywood talent. The show portrays Lord Krishna's life with spectacular visuals and an enchanting soundtrack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:06 IST
Rajadhiraaj Mesmerizes Delhi: A Spectacular Musical Journey
Shahid Kapoor (image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The theatrical sensation 'Rajadhiraaj: Love.Life.Leela', which garnered applause in Mumbai, has now captivated audiences in Delhi. The show, depicting Lord Krishna's journey, attracted Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Kapoor expressed, "Witnessing it in Delhi was a great opportunity; it's an inspiring portrayal."

The musical, boasting over 100 performers, is penned by Prasoon Joshi and directed by Shruti Sharma. The production combines live singing, stunning visuals, and costumes by Neeta Lulla, with a soundtrack from composers Sachin-Jigar, to narrate Krishna's life from Vraj to Dwarka. Pednekar lauded the performance as an "incredible experience."

The opening night at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium received an enthusiastic reception from an audience filled with influential figures and Bollywood stars. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani and visionary Dhanraj Nathwani presented this cultural masterpiece, promising to enthrall Delhi audiences until December 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024