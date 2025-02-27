Left Menu

A Decade of Dreams: Bhumi Pednekar Reflects on Her Breakthrough Debut

Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrates a decade since her debut in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', expressing gratitude and reflecting on her journey. Co-star Ayushmann Khurrana credits the film for revitalizing his career. The movie was praised for its unconventional romantic storyline, performances, and nostalgic setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:32 IST
A Decade of Dreams: Bhumi Pednekar Reflects on Her Breakthrough Debut
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated 10 years since making her debut in the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. She expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunities and support she's experienced over the past decade in the industry.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' broke traditional Bollywood romantic stereotypes with its story of an overweight woman and her hesitant husband, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received critical acclaim for its narrative, performances, and nostalgic 1990s backdrop.

Khurrana reflected on how the film's success drastically shifted his career. Despite early setbacks with previous films, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' provided him a fresh start, allowing him to carve out a niche in the industry with engaging, story-driven films catering to family audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025