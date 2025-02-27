A Decade of Dreams: Bhumi Pednekar Reflects on Her Breakthrough Debut

On Thursday, actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated 10 years since making her debut in the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. She expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunities and support she's experienced over the past decade in the industry.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' broke traditional Bollywood romantic stereotypes with its story of an overweight woman and her hesitant husband, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received critical acclaim for its narrative, performances, and nostalgic 1990s backdrop.

Khurrana reflected on how the film's success drastically shifted his career. Despite early setbacks with previous films, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' provided him a fresh start, allowing him to carve out a niche in the industry with engaging, story-driven films catering to family audiences.

