Pope Francis Echoes Sree Narayana Guru's Call for Global Unity
Pope Francis emphasized the enduring relevance of Sree Narayana Guru's message of human unity amid rising global intolerance. Speaking at the centenary of Guru's all-religion conference, he urged people to embrace diversity and peace, highlighting the need for inter-religious cooperation to overcome hatred and discrimination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 07:53 IST
Pope Francis has highlighted the significance of Sree Narayana Guru's timeless message of universal human unity in today's climate of increasing global intolerance.
Addressing faith leaders at the Vatican during the centenary celebration of Guru's all-religion conference, he stressed the urgent need to adhere to the teachings of compassion and inclusivity.
Pope Francis called for strengthening unity amidst diversity and acting as peacemakers, emphasizing cooperation among all faiths to promote respect and kindness in a world divided by hatred and discrimination.
