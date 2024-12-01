Saiyami Kher: Balancing Reality and Social Media in Bollywood
Saiyami Kher discusses social media pressures in the film industry and the impact on her personal life. She emphasizes the importance of authenticity and highlights the sacrifices her family makes due to her career. Her upcoming film 'Agni', focused on firefighters, premieres on Prime Video December 6.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher opens up about the pressure to maintain a social media presence and project a curated image in the film industry.
Despite having over a million followers, Kher prefers to follow her heart, acknowledging the sacrifices her family makes for her career.
Her latest film, 'Agni,' which explores the lives of firefighters, will be available on Prime Video starting December 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nayanthara: Grateful for Film Industry Support in Documentary Release
Blaze Erupts in Thane Scrap Godown, Firefighters Engage
Blazing New Trails: 'Agni' Explores Untold Stories of Firefighters
Tamannaah Bhatia Reflects on Long-lasting Careers in Film Industry
Robotic Firefighters Set to Revolutionize Safety at Mahakumbh 2025