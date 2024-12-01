Saiyami Kher: Balancing Reality and Social Media in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher opens up about the pressure to maintain a social media presence and project a curated image in the film industry.

Despite having over a million followers, Kher prefers to follow her heart, acknowledging the sacrifices her family makes for her career.

Her latest film, 'Agni,' which explores the lives of firefighters, will be available on Prime Video starting December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)