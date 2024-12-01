Left Menu

Saiyami Kher: Balancing Reality and Social Media in Bollywood

Saiyami Kher discusses social media pressures in the film industry and the impact on her personal life. She emphasizes the importance of authenticity and highlights the sacrifices her family makes due to her career. Her upcoming film 'Agni', focused on firefighters, premieres on Prime Video December 6.

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher opens up about the pressure to maintain a social media presence and project a curated image in the film industry.

Despite having over a million followers, Kher prefers to follow her heart, acknowledging the sacrifices her family makes for her career.

Her latest film, 'Agni,' which explores the lives of firefighters, will be available on Prime Video starting December 6.

