'56 Days': A Riveting New Thriller Hits Prime Video

The series '56 Days', starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, premieres on Prime Video on February 18, 2026. Based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel, this eight-episode thriller blends crime and psychological intrigue. It follows a dangerous romance that leads to a shocking murder investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:50 IST
'56 Days,' the highly anticipated series starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, debuts on Prime Video on February 18, 2026. This eight-episode adaptation of Catherine Ryan Howard's best-selling novel is set to captivate viewers worldwide.

Following the intense romance of Oliver and Ciara, who meet by chance in a supermarket, the story quickly spirals into danger and intrigue. Fifty-six days later, detectives investigate a gruesome murder discovered in Oliver's apartment, raising questions of trust and deception.

Written and executive-produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher, and produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster, '56 Days' promises both a unique crime story and an intense psychological ride for its audience.

