'56 Days': A Riveting New Thriller Hits Prime Video

'56 Days,' the highly anticipated series starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, debuts on Prime Video on February 18, 2026. This eight-episode adaptation of Catherine Ryan Howard's best-selling novel is set to captivate viewers worldwide.

Following the intense romance of Oliver and Ciara, who meet by chance in a supermarket, the story quickly spirals into danger and intrigue. Fifty-six days later, detectives investigate a gruesome murder discovered in Oliver's apartment, raising questions of trust and deception.

Written and executive-produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher, and produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster, '56 Days' promises both a unique crime story and an intense psychological ride for its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)