Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shine at Red Sea Film Festival 2024

Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will join the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 5-6, 2024. They will engage in 'In-Conversation' sessions. Directors like Reema Kagti will also showcase films, with the festival concluding on December 14.

Updated: 02-12-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:00 IST
  • India

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, two of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, are set to grace the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival will kick off on December 5 and will run until December 14.

The superstars will participate in the 'In-Conversation' segment, offering fans and attendees insights into their storied careers. Aamir Khan's session is scheduled for December 5, while Kareena Kapoor Khan will take the stage on December 6.

Aside from the star-studded line-up, the festival will feature a variety of films, including Reema Kagti's 'Superboys of Malegaon' competing in the Red Sea Competition. The event promises a rich blend of cinematic excellence over the 11-day journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

