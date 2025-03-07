Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is going to Saudi Arabia on Monday, will meet Saudi crown prince
"Next week, on Monday my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the crown prince," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine is most interested in peace." U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said he was in discussions with Ukraine for a peace agreement framework to end the three-year war with Russia and a meeting was planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ahead of talks later in the week with U.S. officials. "Next week, on Monday my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the crown prince," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace."
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said he was in discussions with Ukraine for a peace agreement framework to end the three-year war with Russia and a meeting was planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives
Russian Forces Reclaim Over 800 sq km in Kursk Region
Russian Forces Reclaim Territory Amid Intensifying Conflict
The Corporate Crossroad: Western Companies Weigh Returning to Russia
Ukrainian Forces Counter Major Russian Drone and Missile Assault