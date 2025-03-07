Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is going to Saudi Arabia on Monday, will meet Saudi crown prince

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ahead of talks later in the week with U.S. officials. "Next week, on Monday my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the crown prince," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace."

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said he was in discussions with Ukraine for a peace agreement framework to end the three-year war with Russia and a meeting was planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)