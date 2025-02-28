Left Menu

Ramzan Begins: The Crescent Moon Heralds the Holy Month in Saudi Arabia

Ramzan starts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after the crescent moon was sighted. The Holy Mosque's announcement confirmed this, prompting Muslims to commence fasting and prayers. The UAE utilized AI-powered drones to observe the crescent, marking a world first amidst challenging cloud cover.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:52 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Ramzan is set to commence in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday evening. This official announcement was made by the authorities, including the Holy Mosque's X account, which oversees the holy sites in Mecca and Madinah.

"The Ramadan Crescent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Saturday 1st March will be the first day of Ramadan 1446 Hijri," the announcement clarified, and media outlets swiftly confirmed the event. Observance of the holy month will incorporate fasting and late-evening prayers as integral practices.

This year, breaking new ground, the UAE deployed artificial intelligence-powered drones to assist in spotting the Ramzan crescent, as noted by the UAE Council for Fatwa. This technological integration was key despite the intermittent cloud cover, setting a precedent globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

