Dr. Basant Goel: The Blood Man of India Honored for Humanitarian Efforts

Dr. Basant Goel was honored for his significant contributions to philanthropy and social welfare. Recognized by top Indian officials, he earned international acclaim for his groundbreaking efforts, including setting a Guinness World Record. His dedication has saved countless lives and continues to inspire global admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:32 IST
Dr. Basant Goel
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held at New Delhi's Taj Man Singh Hotel, Dr. Basant Goel received honors from India's Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, for his remarkable philanthropy and social welfare work. The event marked the unveiling of Dr. Goel's biography and highlighted his contributions with a presentation of a unique cow dung painting.

Acknowledgement of Dr. Goel's efforts continued with accolades from Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister Kiren Rijiju, reinforcing his commitment to healthcare and social initiatives. His work during the COVID-19 pandemic earned him a place in the World Book of Records and the title ''Blood Man of India'' after achieving a Guinness World Record for mass blood donations.

His international recognition was further cemented by the International Book of Honour on October 26, 2024, reflecting his global influence. Dr. Goel expressed gratitude for the support and vowed to persist in his mission of humanitarian service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

