NHAI Shatters Guinness World Records in Andhra Pradesh with Engineering Feats
The NHAI achieved four Guinness World Records on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Andhra Pradesh, showcasing impressive engineering accomplishments. These records include the longest and heaviest continuous lane construction. The project, emphasizing quality and advanced technology, aims to drastically reduce travel time and improve regional connectivity upon completion.
Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure received a substantial boost as the NHAI accomplished a series of engineering marvels on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, achieving four Guinness World Records.
These achievements include the longest continuous laying of 29 lane-kilometers and an impressive 57,500 tonnes of bituminous concrete. Executed with precision, the work maintained stringent quality standards, overseen by renowned technical institutions.
The corridor, stretching over 343 km, promises to enhance connectivity between key regions in Andhra Pradesh, reducing travel time significantly. Completion of this technologically advanced project is anticipated by February 2027.
