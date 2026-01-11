NHAI Shatters Guinness World Records in Andhra Pradesh with Engineering Feats

Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure received a substantial boost as the NHAI accomplished a series of engineering marvels on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, achieving four Guinness World Records.

These achievements include the longest continuous laying of 29 lane-kilometers and an impressive 57,500 tonnes of bituminous concrete. Executed with precision, the work maintained stringent quality standards, overseen by renowned technical institutions.

The corridor, stretching over 343 km, promises to enhance connectivity between key regions in Andhra Pradesh, reducing travel time significantly. Completion of this technologically advanced project is anticipated by February 2027.

