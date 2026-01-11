Left Menu

NHAI Shatters Guinness World Records in Andhra Pradesh with Engineering Feats

The NHAI achieved four Guinness World Records on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Andhra Pradesh, showcasing impressive engineering accomplishments. These records include the longest and heaviest continuous lane construction. The project, emphasizing quality and advanced technology, aims to drastically reduce travel time and improve regional connectivity upon completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:36 IST
NHAI Shatters Guinness World Records in Andhra Pradesh with Engineering Feats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure received a substantial boost as the NHAI accomplished a series of engineering marvels on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, achieving four Guinness World Records.

These achievements include the longest continuous laying of 29 lane-kilometers and an impressive 57,500 tonnes of bituminous concrete. Executed with precision, the work maintained stringent quality standards, overseen by renowned technical institutions.

The corridor, stretching over 343 km, promises to enhance connectivity between key regions in Andhra Pradesh, reducing travel time significantly. Completion of this technologically advanced project is anticipated by February 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unprecedented DOJ Challenge: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Subpoenas

Unprecedented DOJ Challenge: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Subpoenas

 United States
2
Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

 Global
3
Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

 Singapore
4
Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026