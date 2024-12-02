Left Menu

Telangana Pays Tribute to Marri Channa Reddy: A Legacy Remembered

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya led a tribute to Marri Channa Reddy on his 28th death anniversary. The ceremony took place at the Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Rock Gardens, with various political figures in attendance, honoring the legacy of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:44 IST
Telangana Pays Tribute to Marri Channa Reddy: A Legacy Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya paid homage to the late Marri Channa Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, on his 28th death anniversary.

The dignitaries, along with other notable leaders, laid floral tributes at the Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Rock Gardens, situated beside Indira Park. The event marked a poignant remembrance of Reddy's contributions to the state.

Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, son of the late leader and former Vice Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, and several others attended to honor Reddy, who also served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during his distinguished career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024