Telangana Pays Tribute to Marri Channa Reddy: A Legacy Remembered

In a solemn ceremony, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya paid homage to the late Marri Channa Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, on his 28th death anniversary.

The dignitaries, along with other notable leaders, laid floral tributes at the Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Rock Gardens, situated beside Indira Park. The event marked a poignant remembrance of Reddy's contributions to the state.

Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, son of the late leader and former Vice Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, and several others attended to honor Reddy, who also served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during his distinguished career.

