Turmoil in the Aegean: Greek Islands Under Siege by Unrelenting Storms

Severe storms battered the Greek islands of Rhodes and Lemnos, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency on Monday. Rescue efforts are underway, spearheaded by the military and local authorities, after a weekend of strong winds and torrential rain caused widespread devastation.

Tragically, two men died in a flooded village on Lemnos, while numerous others were evacuated to safer areas. Power outages and damaged infrastructure further compound the islands' woes.

Highlighting the link to climate change, Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias urged residents to heed evacuation orders, emphasizing the preventable nature of tragedies linked to such extreme weather events. Climate change is blamed for worsening Greece's weather, which includes heatwaves and increased fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)