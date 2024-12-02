Shocking Theatre Act: Actor Arrested for On-Stage Animal Cruelty

An actor portraying a demon in a Ramayana play has been arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district after a controversial performance stirred widespread outrage. The 45-year-old actor, Bimbadhar Gouda, was detained for animal cruelty, having killed and eaten a pig on stage during the performance.

The incident, which occurred during a theater production in Ralab village, drew condemnation from ruling BJP members in the state assembly. The act, which was captured on video and went viral, also prompted calls for action by animal rights activists.

Alongside the actor, an organizer of the play faces legal charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities are also pursuing those who illegally showcased snakes during the event, a violation of a state government guideline prohibiting public snake displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)