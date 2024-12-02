Left Menu

Shocking Theatre Act: Actor Arrested for On-Stage Animal Cruelty

An actor and organizer were arrested in Odisha for animal cruelty during a theater performance. The actor, playing a demon, killed a pig on stage, causing statewide outrage. The incident, condemned by politicians and activists, violated the Wildlife Protection Act, leading to legal action.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:42 IST
Shocking Theatre Act: Actor Arrested for On-Stage Animal Cruelty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An actor portraying a demon in a Ramayana play has been arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district after a controversial performance stirred widespread outrage. The 45-year-old actor, Bimbadhar Gouda, was detained for animal cruelty, having killed and eaten a pig on stage during the performance.

The incident, which occurred during a theater production in Ralab village, drew condemnation from ruling BJP members in the state assembly. The act, which was captured on video and went viral, also prompted calls for action by animal rights activists.

Alongside the actor, an organizer of the play faces legal charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities are also pursuing those who illegally showcased snakes during the event, a violation of a state government guideline prohibiting public snake displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

