Unveiling True Beauty: Sebamed’s ‘Project Skin Deep’ Revolutionizes Skincare

In a bold move against traditional beauty standards, Sebamed, a German skincare brand aimed at redefining beauty in India, has launched 'Project Skin Deep'. Collaborating with Leo Burnett, the campaign centers on microscopic imagery to reveal the intricate and transformative effects of their products on the skin.

Unlike typical beauty campaigns that focus on surface appearances, Sebamed's initiative delves beneath, literally exploring the skin's layers to present a scientific truth about beauty. The campaign features stunning microscopic images, vividly depicting healthy skin before and after applying Sebamed's formulations.

Karan Goel, Marketing Head at Sebamed India, emphasizes the importance of long-term skin health as the cornerstone of beauty, advocating for informed, science-backed skincare choices. Leo Burnett's co-chief creative officer, Sachin Kamble, highlights the authenticity and innovative storytelling that integrates science and art in this pioneering effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)