Ranbir Kapoor Joins Red Sea Film Festival's Star-Studded Conversation Series

Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor is set to make waves at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. Following the footsteps of fellow Indian stars, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapoor will be featured in the 'In-Conversation' series, a highlight of this prestigious gala.

The event, which kicks off on December 5 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will showcase Kapoor on December 8, allowing fans and industry insiders a glimpse into his illustrious career. Recognized for his considerable versatility, Kapoor has solidified his place in Indian cinema through a series of memorable roles.

Kapoor's latest cinematic endeavor was the action-packed drama 'Animal', released in 2023. The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 will run through December 14, promising an array of cinematic showcases and star-studded events.

