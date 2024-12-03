Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor Joins Red Sea Film Festival's Star-Studded Conversation Series

Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor has been invited to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. Part of the 'In-Conversation' series, his session will take place on December 8. Known for his versatile roles and engaging performances, Kapoor's last film was the 2023 action drama 'Animal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:22 IST
Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor is set to make waves at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. Following the footsteps of fellow Indian stars, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapoor will be featured in the 'In-Conversation' series, a highlight of this prestigious gala.

The event, which kicks off on December 5 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will showcase Kapoor on December 8, allowing fans and industry insiders a glimpse into his illustrious career. Recognized for his considerable versatility, Kapoor has solidified his place in Indian cinema through a series of memorable roles.

Kapoor's latest cinematic endeavor was the action-packed drama 'Animal', released in 2023. The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 will run through December 14, promising an array of cinematic showcases and star-studded events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

