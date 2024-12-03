Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Taj Mahal: A Hoax Moment

Authorities responded to a bomb threat against the Taj Mahal received via email, which was quickly deemed a hoax. Security teams, including bomb disposal and dog squads, thoroughly inspected the site but found nothing alarming. The incident highlights ongoing security vigilance at major cultural landmarks.

Agra | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  Country:
  • India

An email threatening to destroy the iconic Taj Mahal prompted an immediate response from security forces. However, the threat was later confirmed to be a hoax, according to police officials.

Authorities dispatched bomb disposal units, dog squads, and additional security personnel to the site to ensure public safety, explained ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad.

Deepti Vatsa, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, confirmed that the alarming email was reported to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle, emphasizing the continued diligence required to safeguard national treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

