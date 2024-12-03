South Africa Takes Helm at G20 Amidst Trump's 'America First' Concerns

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the Group of 20's ability to effectively function amidst potential challenges from an 'America First' policy spearheaded by the incoming Donald Trump administration. As South Africa assumes G20 leadership, Ramaphosa highlighted climate change as a priority.

This marks the first time an African nation leads the G20, assuming the mantle from Brazil and set to pass it to the United States in 2025. Despite Trump's previously combative foreign policy inclinations, including potential new tariffs, Ramaphosa insists there are "sufficient shock absorbers" in place for the G20 to continue its work.

Ramaphosa extended congratulations and an invitation to Trump for a visit to South Africa, hoping the president-elect would attend the upcoming G20 summit. Trump's latest stance against BRICS countries suggests tension, but the focus remains steady on global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)