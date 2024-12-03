Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Visionary Coach Ramakant Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar honored his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, at Shivaji Park by unveiling his memorial. Tendulkar reminisced about Achrekar's unique coaching methods that developed players' solid temperament. Achrekar, respected for his forward-thinking approach, played a pivotal role in nurturing future cricket talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:31 IST
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar commemorated his celebrated coach, Ramakant Achrekar, by unveiling a memorial at Shivaji Park. Tendulkar described Achrekar as a forward-thinking mentor, whose coaching extended beyond the game.

Recalling his formative years, Tendulkar emphasized the unique training methods employed by Achrekar that helped him and other players maintain composure during matches. The coach's teachings went beyond technique, focusing on building mental resilience in his students.

Achrekar, who passed away in January 2019, was awarded the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010. His memorial aims to inspire upcoming generations of cricketers, embodying the legacy of his all-encompassing mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

