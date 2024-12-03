Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Visionary Coach Ramakant Achrekar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar commemorated his celebrated coach, Ramakant Achrekar, by unveiling a memorial at Shivaji Park. Tendulkar described Achrekar as a forward-thinking mentor, whose coaching extended beyond the game.

Recalling his formative years, Tendulkar emphasized the unique training methods employed by Achrekar that helped him and other players maintain composure during matches. The coach's teachings went beyond technique, focusing on building mental resilience in his students.

Achrekar, who passed away in January 2019, was awarded the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010. His memorial aims to inspire upcoming generations of cricketers, embodying the legacy of his all-encompassing mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)