Golden Globes Nominees Unveiling Announced: Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut to Present

Television stars Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut have signed on to present the nominations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, set to be broadcast on December 9 on CBS, according to Deadline. The duo will reveal contenders across 27 categories that span both film and television.

This year introduces two new prestigious categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Traditional categories remain, such as Best Motion Picture in Drama, Musical or Comedy, Animated films, alongside TV accolades including Best Drama Series, Musical or Comedy, and Limited Series.

In past years, the Golden Globes nominations have been presented by a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Alfre Woodard, Angela Bassett, and Dakota Fanning. This year's awards show will see comedian Nikki Glaser take the hosting reins in January 2025, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Glaser expressed her excitement, highlighting the event as a playful celebration of the entertainment industry.

