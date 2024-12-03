Left Menu

Golden Globes Nominees Unveiling Announced: Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut to Present

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will announce the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globes on December 9. New categories like Cinematic Achievement in Motion Pictures will debut. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the awards in January 2025, promising a night of glamour and humor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:50 IST
Golden Globes Nominees Unveiling Announced: Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut to Present
Golden Globes (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Television stars Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut have signed on to present the nominations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, set to be broadcast on December 9 on CBS, according to Deadline. The duo will reveal contenders across 27 categories that span both film and television.

This year introduces two new prestigious categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Traditional categories remain, such as Best Motion Picture in Drama, Musical or Comedy, Animated films, alongside TV accolades including Best Drama Series, Musical or Comedy, and Limited Series.

In past years, the Golden Globes nominations have been presented by a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Alfre Woodard, Angela Bassett, and Dakota Fanning. This year's awards show will see comedian Nikki Glaser take the hosting reins in January 2025, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Glaser expressed her excitement, highlighting the event as a playful celebration of the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024