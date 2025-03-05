EPA Nominees to Face Senate Scrutiny on Key Climate Regulation

The upcoming Senate confirmation hearing is set to scrutinize two Trump-era nominees for leadership roles within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The key topic of discussion revolves around the potential reversal of the 2009 'endangerment finding,' which underpins U.S. greenhouse gas regulations.

Current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has suggested to the White House that the agency should contemplate reversing the finding. This recommendation follows from former President Obama codifying the finding, and its inclusion in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act under President Biden. Both nominees, Aaron Szabo and David Fotouhi, are expected to lead efforts to potentially unwind this critical regulatory foundation.

The political and industry response remains varied. While some utility and auto industry leaders have not publicly stated their positions on the potential regulatory rollback, others emphasize reliance on the EPA's authority. This hearing could have significant implications for future environmental regulatory actions.

