Left Menu

Unveiling the Nominees: The 97th Oscars Nods

The nominees for the 97th Oscars have been announced, with films like 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', and 'Dune: Part Two' competing for Best Picture. Notable actor nominees include Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet, while directors Jacques Audiard and Sean Baker receive nods. The awards will be televised live from Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 16:35 IST
Unveiling the Nominees: The 97th Oscars Nods

The list of nominees for the 97th Oscars was announced on Sunday, showcasing an array of talent across multiple categories. The ceremony will be broadcast live from Hollywood, beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific time, revealing this year's finest in cinema.

Films like 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', 'A Complete Unknown', and 'Dune: Part Two' are in the running for Best Picture, alongside other impressive titles. Acclaimed actors such as Adrien Brody for 'The Brutalist' and Timothée Chalamet for 'A Complete Unknown' are contenders for Best Actor.

The Best Director category features Jacques Audiard for 'Emilia Pérez', Sean Baker for 'Anora', and others. As excitement builds, the Oscars promise an evening celebrating excellence and innovation in film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025