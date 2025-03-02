Unveiling the Nominees: The 97th Oscars Nods
The nominees for the 97th Oscars have been announced, with films like 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', and 'Dune: Part Two' competing for Best Picture. Notable actor nominees include Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet, while directors Jacques Audiard and Sean Baker receive nods. The awards will be televised live from Hollywood.
The list of nominees for the 97th Oscars was announced on Sunday, showcasing an array of talent across multiple categories. The ceremony will be broadcast live from Hollywood, beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific time, revealing this year's finest in cinema.
Films like 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', 'A Complete Unknown', and 'Dune: Part Two' are in the running for Best Picture, alongside other impressive titles. Acclaimed actors such as Adrien Brody for 'The Brutalist' and Timothée Chalamet for 'A Complete Unknown' are contenders for Best Actor.
The Best Director category features Jacques Audiard for 'Emilia Pérez', Sean Baker for 'Anora', and others. As excitement builds, the Oscars promise an evening celebrating excellence and innovation in film.
