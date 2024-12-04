Left Menu

Jasleen Kaur Wins 2024 Turner Prize for Dynamic Art

British artist Jasleen Kaur received the 2024 Turner Prize, renowned for contemporary art excellence. Her exhibition 'Alter Altar' creatively intertwined personal and cultural narratives using diverse materials. The prize ceremony was held at Tate Britain, acknowledging Kaur's innovative contributions to the art world.

London | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:18 IST
British artist Jasleen Kaur has been honored with the 2024 Turner Prize, a prestigious accolade celebrating contemporary art excellence in the UK. Judges praised her exhibition for its unique approach to everyday objects, animating them through sound and music to highlight community and cultural heritage.

Kaur, originally from Glasgow, was awarded 25,000 pounds for her compelling work titled 'Alter Altar.' The exhibition intricately combines personal, political, and spiritual themes using unexpected material combinations, ranging from family photos to a vintage car, to create a resonant artistic narrative.

The award was presented at London's Tate Britain art gallery by actor James Norton. The Turner Prize, established in 1984 and named after the British painter J.M.W. Turner, is awarded to an artist born or working in the UK who has made an outstanding creative contribution over the past year.

