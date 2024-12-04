Unveiling Hollywood: From Director Debuts to Musical Triumphs

Director Jack Huston, despite his Hollywood heritage, faced challenges with his film 'Day of the Fight,' highlighting the struggles behind the scenes.

Keira Knightley's series 'Black Doves' offers a witty espionage narrative, blending her roles as an undercover spy and a politician's wife.

Vanessa Williams stars in the West End production of 'The Devil Wears Prada,' alongside reveals from Elton John about his health and Netflix's growth in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)