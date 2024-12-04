Left Menu

Unlocking Ancient Wisdom: Research in Ayurveda and Traditional Knowledge

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of research in Ayurveda for global recognition. She urged students to explore and validate traditional and herbal treatments, warning against the extinction of such knowledge. The use of advanced technologies in research was encouraged alongside appreciation for historical figures in medicine and science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:46 IST
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the significance of research in Ayurveda during the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College. She emphasized the importance of validating traditional treatments to garner wider acceptance globally.

Murmu urged students to delve into tribal herbal remedies and expressed concern over the fading traditional knowledge. She called for research efforts to bring these practices to light and preserve them for future generations.

In addition, she discussed the contribution of historical figures to science and medicine, encouraging modern students to bridge ancient wisdom with cutting-edge technologies. The President cited Aryabhata and Sushruta, encouraging a blend of tradition and innovation for future progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

