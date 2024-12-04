Krafton Expands Gaming Horizons with CookieRun Launch

Krafton, the prominent Korean gaming firm known for BGMI, has revealed plans to enter the casual gaming segment by launching CookieRun on December 11. This launch marks Krafton's strategic move into a rapidly growing gaming genre.

The company, in a collaborative effort with Devsisters, plans to imbue CookieRun India with a distinct Indian flavor. Exclusive characters such as Kaju Katli and Gulab Jamun Cookies hint at a localized gaming experience tailored for the Indian audience.

Further strengthening its foothold in India, Krafton has committed to investing USD 140 million in Indian gaming and entertainment start-ups over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, the firm has made plans to introduce 3-4 new game titles in the country by 2025. This initiative is part of Krafton's broader strategy to foster innovation in the Indian gaming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)