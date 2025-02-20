Indian Markets Struggle Amid Trump's Tariff Storm

The Indian stock markets have opened to a downturn as U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats ripple through global exchanges. Notably, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex began the trading day on a bearish note, reflecting widespread selling pressure across various sectors.

Nifty 50 commenced at 22,821.10, marking a drop of 111.80 points, or 0.49%, while the BSE Sensex fell 266.34 points, opening at 75,672.84. Analysts suggest that President Trump's remarks on potential tariffs are maneuvers designed to facilitate negotiations and obtain concessions, contributing to the current atmosphere of uncertainty among investors.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the implication of Trump's tariffs on sectors such as automobiles and pharmaceuticals has notably affected Indian pharma stocks, given their export dependency on the U.S. market. However, he also pointed to positive signs from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which forecasts economic recovery in the latter half of FY25, potentially leading to market and earnings growth in FY26.

Despite the RBI's optimistic outlook, global trade issues continue to exert downward pressure on investor confidence. Sector-wise performance demonstrated Nifty Metal as the singular gainer with a rise of 0.23%, whereas Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG saw declines of 0.94% and 0.81%, respectively, as cautious sentiment prevailed.

A broad-based bearish sentiment was prevalent not only in India but across Asian markets too, with indices like Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's KOSPI, and Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted all registering declines. Investors remain vigilant as they await further clarity on trade policies and their potential impacts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)