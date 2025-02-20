Left Menu

Indian Markets Struggle Amid Trump's Tariff Storm

The Indian stock markets face significant pressure as U.S. President Trump's tariff threats loom. Key indices, including Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, saw declines as global trade tensions impact investor sentiment. Experts note possible recovery with RBI’s growth indicators, despite ongoing uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:10 IST
Indian Markets Struggle Amid Trump's Tariff Storm
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets have opened to a downturn as U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats ripple through global exchanges. Notably, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex began the trading day on a bearish note, reflecting widespread selling pressure across various sectors.

Nifty 50 commenced at 22,821.10, marking a drop of 111.80 points, or 0.49%, while the BSE Sensex fell 266.34 points, opening at 75,672.84. Analysts suggest that President Trump's remarks on potential tariffs are maneuvers designed to facilitate negotiations and obtain concessions, contributing to the current atmosphere of uncertainty among investors.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the implication of Trump's tariffs on sectors such as automobiles and pharmaceuticals has notably affected Indian pharma stocks, given their export dependency on the U.S. market. However, he also pointed to positive signs from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which forecasts economic recovery in the latter half of FY25, potentially leading to market and earnings growth in FY26.

Despite the RBI's optimistic outlook, global trade issues continue to exert downward pressure on investor confidence. Sector-wise performance demonstrated Nifty Metal as the singular gainer with a rise of 0.23%, whereas Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG saw declines of 0.94% and 0.81%, respectively, as cautious sentiment prevailed.

A broad-based bearish sentiment was prevalent not only in India but across Asian markets too, with indices like Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's KOSPI, and Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted all registering declines. Investors remain vigilant as they await further clarity on trade policies and their potential impacts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025