Zinc Roofers: The Guardians of Parisian Charm

From dawn until dusk, the roof restorers of Paris labor tirelessly in every season, maintaining the zinc sheets that define Paris's renowned skyline.

Their often-overlooked craftsmanship gained significant recognition this week when UNESCO named the zinc roof restoration techniques as an Intangible World Heritage.

These artisans, using techniques dating back to the 19th century Haussmann era, work with precision to tailor and mount zinc sheets, a skillset crucial for preserving Paris's unique architectural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)