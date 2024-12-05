Zinc Roofers: The Guardians of Parisian Charm
The zinc roof restorers of Paris are celebrated as UNESCO recognizes their craft as an Intangible World Heritage. These workers, mostly young men, maintain the city's iconic skyline; they hope that this acknowledgment will draw more people to a career in zinc roofing.
From dawn until dusk, the roof restorers of Paris labor tirelessly in every season, maintaining the zinc sheets that define Paris's renowned skyline.
Their often-overlooked craftsmanship gained significant recognition this week when UNESCO named the zinc roof restoration techniques as an Intangible World Heritage.
These artisans, using techniques dating back to the 19th century Haussmann era, work with precision to tailor and mount zinc sheets, a skillset crucial for preserving Paris's unique architectural identity.
