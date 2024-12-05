Left Menu

Enhancing Global Science Literacy: A Catalyst for Joint Development

The 2024 World Conference on Science Literacy gathers experts in Beijing to discuss raising science literacy to foster sustainable development. Hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology, it involves international collaborations aiming to bridge global science education gaps and support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:03 IST
Enhancing Global Science Literacy: A Catalyst for Joint Development
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to raise global science literacy, the 2024 World Conference on Science Literacy (WCSL) will convene in Beijing from December 5 to 6. Attendees from 23 countries and 10 international bodies will unite under the theme 'Enhance Science Literacy, Empower Joint Development.'

The event, backed by key global organizations, features notable speakers and forums focused on integrating science literacy with sustainable growth. Highlights include discussions on technological innovation, regional practices, and cross-stakeholder collaborations aimed at modernizing public science education and communication.

A key feature is the 'SciComm Dialogue,' with UNESCO Kalinga Prize laureates sharing insights on motivating science popularization and its global impact. The conference seeks to strengthen international exchange, promote science education, and contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024