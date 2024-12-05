Enhancing Global Science Literacy: A Catalyst for Joint Development

In a bid to raise global science literacy, the 2024 World Conference on Science Literacy (WCSL) will convene in Beijing from December 5 to 6. Attendees from 23 countries and 10 international bodies will unite under the theme 'Enhance Science Literacy, Empower Joint Development.'

The event, backed by key global organizations, features notable speakers and forums focused on integrating science literacy with sustainable growth. Highlights include discussions on technological innovation, regional practices, and cross-stakeholder collaborations aimed at modernizing public science education and communication.

A key feature is the 'SciComm Dialogue,' with UNESCO Kalinga Prize laureates sharing insights on motivating science popularization and its global impact. The conference seeks to strengthen international exchange, promote science education, and contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

