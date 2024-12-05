Inno-Yoddha 2024-25: Pioneering Innovations Forge the Future of the Indian Army
The Indian Army's Inno-Yoddha 2024-25 showcased 75 innovations aimed at boosting operational efficiency and capabilities. Celebrated by General Upendra Dwivedi, 22 innovations will advance to production. The annual event supports an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and culminated in technology transfers to private sectors.
The Indian Army recently showcased impressive innovations at the annual Inno-Yoddha 2024-25 event, hosted at the Manekshaw Centre and presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.
Emphasizing self-reliance, the event highlighted 75 innovations, with 22 set for production under the Army Design Bureau's guidance, showcasing the commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Past achievements include intellectual property filings and technology transfers to the private sector, underscoring the Army's dedication to bridging operational gaps through creative solutions.
