Olympic Confidence Prevails Amid Trump Transition: Insights on LA 2028

Olympic leaders expressed confidence in collaborating with President-elect Donald Trump's administration in preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games, said outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach on Thursday. This confidence persists despite a past unsuccessful meeting between Trump and Olympic delegates during the 2017 campaign.

As Trump prepares to travel to Paris for Notre Dame's reopening, where Bach is also invited, potential discussions between both parties are anticipated. Trump's support for the LA Olympics, initially bid on in 2024's Olympic selection, is evident with him naming Monica Crowley as a representative for major U.S. events, including the LA Olympics.

Although the LA Games are privately funded, federal aid for security and visas is crucial for the participation of athletes and officials from 206 national teams. Organizing bodies in LA and the USOPC are tasked with initiating early communication with the incoming administration, reflecting IOC's ongoing confidence in this collaboration.

