Grand Inauguration of 'Telangana Thalli' Statue: A Nod to Heritage

Telangana's state officials invited key political figures to the inauguration of the 'Telangana Thalli' statue at the Secretariat complex on December 9. The event, marking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday and the Congress government's first anniversary, expects a large turnout, including female Self-Help Groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:30 IST
In a significant development for Telangana's state heritage, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended invitations to various political leaders for the 'Telangana Thalli' statue inauguration at the Secretariat complex, set for December 9.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao are among the distinguished invitees. Minister Prabhakar personally met these leaders to ensure their presence at the grand unveiling.

The event, coinciding with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday and the Congress government's first anniversary, is anticipated to draw thousands, highlighting the role of women Self-Help Groups in society.

