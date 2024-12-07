Grand Inauguration of 'Telangana Thalli' Statue: A Nod to Heritage

In a significant development for Telangana's state heritage, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended invitations to various political leaders for the 'Telangana Thalli' statue inauguration at the Secretariat complex, set for December 9.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao are among the distinguished invitees. Minister Prabhakar personally met these leaders to ensure their presence at the grand unveiling.

The event, coinciding with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday and the Congress government's first anniversary, is anticipated to draw thousands, highlighting the role of women Self-Help Groups in society.

