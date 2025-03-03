BJP Targets Siddaramaiah's Congress Government in Karnataka

The Karnataka BJP convened a legislature party meeting on Monday to strategize targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on accountability concerning key state issues.

The session, lasting 15 days, commenced with a speech from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Vidhana Soudha, marking the beginning of a debate-filled period.

BJP aims to highlight issues like university closures and fund mismanagement as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepares to present his 16th budget on March 7, amidst accusations of governance failure and anti-Dalit policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)