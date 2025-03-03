BJP Targets Siddaramaiah's Congress Government in Karnataka
The Karnataka BJP held a legislature party meeting to devise strategies for holding the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government accountable for various issues, including university closures and misuse of funds. The session began with Governor Gehlot's speech, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the budget on March 7.
The Karnataka BJP convened a legislature party meeting on Monday to strategize targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on accountability concerning key state issues.
The session, lasting 15 days, commenced with a speech from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Vidhana Soudha, marking the beginning of a debate-filled period.
BJP aims to highlight issues like university closures and fund mismanagement as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepares to present his 16th budget on March 7, amidst accusations of governance failure and anti-Dalit policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
