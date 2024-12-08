Reacher Returns: Thrills and Intrigue Unleashed in Season 3

Prime Video's acclaimed series 'Reacher' is set to launch its third installment on February 20, 2025, delighting fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of Jack Reacher's saga.

The new season, starring Alan Ritchson, draws from Lee Child's bestselling novel 'Persuader' and explores a perilous criminal underworld.

Unveiled at Comic Con Experience in Brazil, the season promises mystery, action, and new faces in the gripping narrative crafted by Nick Santora.

