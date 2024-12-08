Left Menu

Reacher Returns: Thrills and Intrigue Unleashed in Season 3

The third season of Prime Video's 'Reacher' series is set to debut on February 20, 2025. Based on Lee Child's 7th book 'Persuader', it stars Alan Ritchson and follows Reacher's journey into a criminal enterprise. New cast members join for a thrilling and violent story.

Updated: 08-12-2024 12:49 IST
Prime Video's acclaimed series 'Reacher' is set to launch its third installment on February 20, 2025, delighting fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of Jack Reacher's saga.

The new season, starring Alan Ritchson, draws from Lee Child's bestselling novel 'Persuader' and explores a perilous criminal underworld.

Unveiled at Comic Con Experience in Brazil, the season promises mystery, action, and new faces in the gripping narrative crafted by Nick Santora.

