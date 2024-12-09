Empowering Voices: All-Women Model Assembly at Kerala Book Festival

An all-women model assembly is set to take place in Kerala on Tuesday, aiming to encourage greater female participation in the political realm. The event, organized by the Kerala Legislature as part of the International Book Festival, will host registered female students from colleges across the Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to a statement from the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, participants underwent training sessions on December 6 and 7 at the Assembly complex. The innovative concept of an all-female model assembly was proposed by Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer. The assembly is scheduled to convene at the historic old Assembly Hall in the state secretariat.

The event will be formally inaugurated by R Bindu, the Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice. Assembly Speaker Shamseer will preside over the proceedings, while Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar is set to deliver the welcome address.

(With inputs from agencies.)