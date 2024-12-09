Left Menu

Empowering Voices: All-Women Model Assembly at Kerala Book Festival

An all-women model assembly, part of Kerala's International Book Festival, will feature female college students from Thiruvananthapuram district. This initiative, proposed by Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, aims to boost women's political participation. The event will be inaugurated by Minister R Bindu and presided over by Shamseer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:42 IST
An all-women model assembly is set to take place in Kerala on Tuesday, aiming to encourage greater female participation in the political realm. The event, organized by the Kerala Legislature as part of the International Book Festival, will host registered female students from colleges across the Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to a statement from the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, participants underwent training sessions on December 6 and 7 at the Assembly complex. The innovative concept of an all-female model assembly was proposed by Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer. The assembly is scheduled to convene at the historic old Assembly Hall in the state secretariat.

The event will be formally inaugurated by R Bindu, the Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice. Assembly Speaker Shamseer will preside over the proceedings, while Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar is set to deliver the welcome address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

