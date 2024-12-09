Left Menu

AstaGuru's 'Historic Masterpieces' Auction: A Celebration of Indian Art History

AstaGuru announces its 'Historic Masterpieces' auction set for December 2024, showcasing significant works in Modern Indian Art from the late 18th century to post-independence. The collection includes masterpieces by artists like Thomas Daniell, Rabindranath Tagore, and M.F. Husain, offering a rich tapestry of India's artistic legacy.

AstaGuru is set to host its 'Historic Masterpieces' auction from December 14-16, 2024, featuring rare works from Modern Indian Art's rich history. Art enthusiasts will have access to pieces dating from the late 18th century to post-independence.

The auction includes an exceptional oil painting by Thomas Daniell titled 'Cricket Match in India.' Estimated at Rs. 7 to 9 crores, it is a historical piece with ties to the Tagore family collection. The event also showcases works from celebrated artists like Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, and Nandalal Bose.

This auction presents a varied selection, from Jehangir Sabavala's serene landscapes to M.F. Husain's dynamic compositions. Other highlights include S.H. Raza's spiritual motifs and Krishen Khanna's portrayal of street musicians. AstaGuru's auction offers a rare glimpse into India's cultural diversity through its artistic evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

