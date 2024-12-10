Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds VHP Event with High Court Judge's Remarks

Vishva Hindu Parishad chief Alok Kumar dismissed criticism of Justice Shekhar Yadav's speech at a VHP event. Justice Yadav discussed the Uniform Civil Code, sparking political backlash. While Kumar defends Yadav's right to speak, controversy remains over comments about majority influence on laws. Legal advocates call for inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:12 IST
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Chief Alok Kumar has rejected opposition criticism against Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Yadav's participation in a VHP event held in Prayagraj. The judge's attendance and remarks on the Uniform Civil Code at the event have sparked political backlash, with allegations of biased statements.

During Sunday's provincial convention organized by VHP's Legal Cell and High Court Unit, Justice Yadav spoke on the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code as a constitutional mandate, referring to Supreme Court judgments endorsing such a move. However, his comments, interpreted by some as favorable to the majority view, led to widespread circulation and strong reactions from political parties.

Kumar defended the event, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and tolerance within society, while dismissing any potential inappropriateness of inviting sitting judges. Meanwhile, prominent lawyer Prashant Bhushan called for an inquiry into Justice Yadav's conduct, intensifying the debate over his alleged controversial remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

