Legacy of C. Rajagopalachari: Tribute to a Multifaceted Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary. Rajagopalachari was known for his role in India's independence movement and as the country's only Indian governor-general post-British rule. His influence extended across governance, literature, and social empowerment, inspiring dignity and prosperity for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday honored freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary, recalling his vital contributions to India's independence movement.

Rajagopalachari, a prominent statesman and lawyer, served as the only Indian governor-general after British rule ended.

Modi praised Rajagopalachari's diverse impact on governance, literature, and social empowerment, highlighting his principles as a guide toward dignity and prosperity for every citizen.

