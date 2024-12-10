Legacy of C. Rajagopalachari: Tribute to a Multifaceted Leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary. Rajagopalachari was known for his role in India's independence movement and as the country's only Indian governor-general post-British rule. His influence extended across governance, literature, and social empowerment, inspiring dignity and prosperity for all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday honored freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary, recalling his vital contributions to India's independence movement.
Rajagopalachari, a prominent statesman and lawyer, served as the only Indian governor-general after British rule ended.
Modi praised Rajagopalachari's diverse impact on governance, literature, and social empowerment, highlighting his principles as a guide toward dignity and prosperity for every citizen.
