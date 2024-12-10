Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader SM Krishna
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, expressed her condolences on the death of SM Krishna, lauding him as a transformative leader. SM Krishna, aged 92, passed away at his Bengaluru residence. Shaw highlighted Krishna's visionary impact on Karnataka's development and praised his unique Vision Groups.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, expressed profound sadness over the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna.
Describing him as a 'great chief minister,' Shaw highlighted Krishna's role in transforming Karnataka into a hub of technological leadership.
Aged 92, SM Krishna passed away after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of modernization.
