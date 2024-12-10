Left Menu

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader SM Krishna

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, expressed her condolences on the death of SM Krishna, lauding him as a transformative leader. SM Krishna, aged 92, passed away at his Bengaluru residence. Shaw highlighted Krishna's visionary impact on Karnataka's development and praised his unique Vision Groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:45 IST
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, expressed profound sadness over the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna.

Describing him as a 'great chief minister,' Shaw highlighted Krishna's role in transforming Karnataka into a hub of technological leadership.

Aged 92, SM Krishna passed away after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of modernization.

