Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan Urge Fans to Drop Honorific Titles

Actors Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan have requested their fans to stop using honorific titles and superlatives when addressing them. Ajith released a statement asking fans to refrain from chanting slogans. Kamal Haasan expressed his preference for simple references without grandiose titles, emphasizing the importance of humility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:04 IST
Actor Ajith (Photo/instagram/sureshchandraaoffl). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent appeal, prominent actor Ajith Kumar has urged his followers to cease the practice of chanting slogans using superlatives at public gatherings. His statement, issued on Tuesday in both English and Tamil, discourages fans from attaching honorifics to his name.

Ajith expressed discomfort with slogans like 'Kadavuley Ajithey,' requesting fans to address him plainly by his name or initials. He appealed for moderation and reminded fans to focus on hard work and responsible living.

This follows a similar plea from veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who requested audiences to drop titles like 'Ulaganayagan' when referring to him. Kamal emphasized staying grounded and viewed cinema as a collaborative art. Both actors stressed the importance of maintaining humility in their public personas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

