Ajith Kumar Appeals Fans to Refrain from Idolizing Slogans
Tamil cinema icon Ajith has requested his fans to stop using the slogan "Kadavule...Ajithey" and avoid attaching superlatives or titles to his name. He emphasized the importance of focusing on personal responsibilities, professional growth, and being respectful citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil cinema superstar Ajith has urged his fans to cease using the slogan "Kadavule...Ajithey," expressing discomfort with the glorifying tagline.
Ajith's spokesperson, Suresh Chandra, released an official statement emphasizing the actor's desire to be addressed simply by his name or initials.
With over 60 films to his credit, Ajith encouraged fans to prioritize personal and professional well-being and be law-abiding citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
