Ajith Kumar Appeals Fans to Refrain from Idolizing Slogans

Tamil cinema superstar Ajith has urged his fans to cease using the slogan "Kadavule...Ajithey," expressing discomfort with the glorifying tagline.

Ajith's spokesperson, Suresh Chandra, released an official statement emphasizing the actor's desire to be addressed simply by his name or initials.

With over 60 films to his credit, Ajith encouraged fans to prioritize personal and professional well-being and be law-abiding citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)