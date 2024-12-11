Inspired Escape: Boys Emulate Film Hero in Real Life Adventure

In an adventure fueled by cinematic inspiration, four minor boys from a Visakhapatnam hostel made a daring escape, hoping to imitate their on-screen hero.

Driven by dreams sparked from watching a Telugu movie, the boys absconded with Rs 3,600, envisioning a life of wealth and luxury cars.

Their journey met a halt at Vijayawada railway station where police intervened, returning the ambitious youngsters to their parents, thus ending the escapade safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)