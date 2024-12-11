Inspired Escape: Boys Emulate Film Hero in Real Life Adventure
Four high school boys, inspired by a Telugu movie character, escaped their hostel in Visakhapatnam, aiming to emulate the hero’s lifestyle. Carrying cash, they fled to become rich and drive cars like the movie star. Police safely rescued them at a railway station before returning them home.
- India
In an adventure fueled by cinematic inspiration, four minor boys from a Visakhapatnam hostel made a daring escape, hoping to imitate their on-screen hero.
Driven by dreams sparked from watching a Telugu movie, the boys absconded with Rs 3,600, envisioning a life of wealth and luxury cars.
Their journey met a halt at Vijayawada railway station where police intervened, returning the ambitious youngsters to their parents, thus ending the escapade safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
