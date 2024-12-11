Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt Celebrates Payal Kapadia's Golden Globe Nomination

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has shown her support for filmmaker Payal Kapadia following her film, 'All We Imagine As Light,' clinching nominations for two prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature, which is Kapadia's directorial debut, is eyeing awards for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Direction at the ceremony. Bhatt shared her excitement on Instagram, highlighting the film's nomination announcement by Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling.

The film, a landmark Indian-French co-production, previously made history by becoming the first Indian movie to secure the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Set against the backdrop of vibrant Mumbai, it tells the story of nurses Prabha and Anu, along with their friend Parvaty, navigating personal challenges in the bustling city.

