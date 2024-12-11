Celebrating HAWS: 75 Years of High-Altitude Excellence

In a notable celebration, the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army marked its 75th anniversary on Wednesday. Renowned for its speciality training in mountainous and glaciated regions, HAWS has steadfastly contributed to India's military excellence since its inception in 1948.

Initially founded as the Army Ski Training School, HAWS has undergone significant transformations, emerging as a premier institution for specialized combat training, applicable to both domestic forces and international partners. Key operations, including Operation Meghdoot and Operation Vijay, highlight its pivotal role in India's defense history.

The platinum jubilee recognized the valor and dedication of HAWS' 'mountain warriors', lauding their achievements in both military and civilian arenas. With its continued focus on high-altitude proficiency, HAWS reaffirms its stance as a pillar of India's defense strategy and global training leader.

