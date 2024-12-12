Saudi Arabia Welcomes the World: Host of FIFA World Cup 2034

Saudi Arabia has officially been named the host country for the FIFA World Cup 2034, marking a significant milestone for the nation and its burgeoning tourism industry.

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), through its 'Welcome to Arabia' campaign, is set to offer visitors an unparalleled experience filled with cultural adventures and impressive hospitality. This mega-event will for the first time ever see 48 teams compete in one nation, with key host cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM each offering unique landscapes and state-of-the-art facilities for football fans.

In celebration of the hosting announcement, Saudi Arabia has launched international and domestic festivities to highlight its culture and excitement, with activities from flash mobs in London's Piccadilly Circus to celebrations at historic domestic sites like Salwa Palace and Historic Jeddah. The STA is collaborating with partners to enhance travel experiences through improved connectivity and services, ensuring that the legacy of this event resonates positively for generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)