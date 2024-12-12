Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana Sinks His Teeth Into 'Thama'

Ayushmann Khurrana embarks on a new journey as a vampire in the upcoming film 'Thama', part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is set to release on Diwali 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:09 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana is set to play a vampire in the upcoming film 'Thama', marking a new addition to Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. The actor announced the news on Instagram, sharing his excitement about joining the project headed by Dinesh Vijan.

The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and featuring stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, promises to deliver a fang-tastic experience. Vijan, the mastermind behind this project, expressed his enthusiasm for Khurrana's role in the universe.

Slated for release on Diwali 2025, 'Thama' boasts a script penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, with Amar Kaushik and Vijan producing. The film aims to continue the success of previous Maddock hits like 'Stree' and 'Bhediya'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

