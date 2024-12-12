Mohanlal's Bollywood Dream: From Malayalam Star to Multilingual Maverick

Mohanlal, an iconic figure in Malayalam cinema, has signalled his willingness to embrace Bollywood projects if offered suitable roles. Speaking at the Hindi trailer launch of his directorial debut ‘Barroz’, Mohanlal highlighted his past forays into Hindi films like 'Company' and reaffirmed his openness to new opportunities in the industry.

‘Barroz’ marks Mohanlal's debut as a director. The 3D fantasy film, inspired by Jijo Punnoose’s novel, showcases Mohanlal as a ghost character safeguarding a 400-year-old treasure. Commenting on the film's special significance, he underlined his desire to create something distinctive for the Indian film industry.

While discussing his frequent comparisons with Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal emphasized their unique individuality as actors. Kumar, present at the event, praised Mohanlal's body of work. The film is slated for a December 27 release in multiple languages, promising a unique experience for audiences across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)