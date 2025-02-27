Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Addresses 'Mahakal Chalo' Controversy Amid Debut in Telugu Cinema

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar responded to controversy over his devotional song 'Mahakal Chalo'. Defending his portrayal, he emphasized the importance of faith. Akshay will debut in Telugu film 'Kannappa' as Lord Shiva. The cast includes high-profile stars, and Akshay initially declined roles due to unknown outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:35 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has addressed the controversy regarding his recently released devotional song 'Mahakal Chalo'. The song, launched ahead of Mahashivratri in collaboration with Palash Sen, faced objections from a priest association over certain visuals.

Speaking at a press conference for his upcoming movie, 'Kannappa', Akshay said, "Since childhood, my parents taught me that God is like our parents. If you hug your parents, there's nothing wrong in it. If my strength and devotion are misunderstood, it's not my mistake."

The actor is set to portray Lord Shiva in the Telugu film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, marking Akshay's debut in Telugu cinema. Producer Vishnu Manchu expressed gratitude for Akshay's involvement, revealing that the actor initially declined the offer twice due to unfamiliar outreach. The film also stars notables like Mohan Babu and Mohanlal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

