Empowering Indian Writers: The HWR Khozem Merchant Non-Fiction Fellowship Launch

The Himalayan Writing Retreat (HWR) has launched the 'HWR Khozem Merchant Non-Fiction Fellowship,' a unique program designed to aid Indian writers. The fellowship offers comprehensive support, including world-class mentorship, a peaceful residency, financial assistance, and an opportunity for publication by Penguin Random House India.

Funded by Aparna Piramal Raje, a renowned author, the fellowship honors Khozem Merchant for his impactful mentorship in transforming ideas into compelling narratives. Penguin Random House India will assist in selecting fellows and feature some works, aiming to foster authentic and impactful non-fiction writing in India.

Set amid the tranquil Himalayan landscape, the retreat hosts esteemed writers and provides an ideal environment for creative work. The fellowship encourages diverse writers to transform their experiences into written works, involving masterclasses with authors, a serene residency, and potential publication opportunities.

